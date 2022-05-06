NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$19.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFI. Atb Cap Markets lowered NFI Group from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered NFI Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.83.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.93. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The firm has a market cap of C$906.29 million and a P/E ratio of -44.34.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.25%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,779,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,593,209.89. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,704. Insiders have acquired a total of 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 in the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

