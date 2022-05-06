NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of NFYEF opened at $8.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

