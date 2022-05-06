Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1,835,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 55,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.