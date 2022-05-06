News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company continued with its impressive performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only grew year over year but also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strength primarily across Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments. A surge in profitability was noticed in the News Media segment due to a revival in the advertising market. Meanwhile, Foxtel’s total streaming subscribers grew substantially. Management also remained optimistic about its acquisitions of the OPIS and Base Chemicals businesses that are likely to enhance Dow Jones’ information services business. However, it expects REA growth rates to slow in the second half as it cycled strong prior period listing volumes.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

News stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. News’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that News will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of News by 17,205.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,005 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in News by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 6.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of News by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

