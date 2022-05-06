Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 107,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 137,904 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,530,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,239,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 866,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

