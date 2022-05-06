MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €199.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($209.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($197.89) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($204.21) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($257.89) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €189.95 ($199.95) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($236.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €191.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

