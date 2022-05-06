Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MOTR stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.73. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 232 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 401 ($5.01). The company has a market capitalization of £220.06 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

