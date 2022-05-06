Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $153.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.06.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

