MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $4.29 Million Position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 5.80% of Pacifico Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $201,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $737,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,071,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAFO stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential acquisition targets with primary operations in and around the new energy, biotech, and education industries in Asia.

