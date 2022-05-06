MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 200,000 Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.05% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRSA stock remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

