MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 499,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.77% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCXA remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. 3,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,869. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.