MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $3.97 Million in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.07% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,017,000.

Shares of ESAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 11,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,592. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

