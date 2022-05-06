MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) Insider Acquires A$103,350.00 in Stock

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG – Get Rating) insider Murray Leahy bought 150,000 shares of MLG Oz stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$103,350.00 ($72,781.69).
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.
About MLG Oz (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for MLG Oz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLG Oz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.