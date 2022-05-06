Mizuho Trims Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Target Price to $400.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.44.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $45.00 on Monday. Tencent has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

