Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.