Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.69. Metromile has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Metromile had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 217.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metromile will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Metromile by 131.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Metromile by 80.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metromile by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,112,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Metromile by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Metromile by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,653 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

