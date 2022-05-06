Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $42.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

