Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

MESO stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $468.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

