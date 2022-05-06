Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. 295,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

