Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Salesforce makes up 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $169.20. 200,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

