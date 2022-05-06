Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,796 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.41. The company had a trading volume of 49,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,354. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.31 and its 200-day moving average is $270.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

