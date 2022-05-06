Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 37.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,201,000 after buying an additional 1,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after buying an additional 32,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.