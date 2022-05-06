Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Matson accounts for 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Matson worth $195,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Matson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,390,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $90.14. 563,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,307. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

Matson Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.