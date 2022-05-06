MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Shares of MTZ traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.44. 926,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,777. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

