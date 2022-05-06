Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 738 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,464. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

