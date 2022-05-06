Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 193 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $45,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.08. 5,039,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

