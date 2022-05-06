Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.03. 79,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

