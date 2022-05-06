Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $241,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $17.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.46. 1,359,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,921. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $448.54 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

