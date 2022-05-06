Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 12,692 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.93. 847,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,798. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

