Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.80% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAGG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.21. 144,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,267. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

