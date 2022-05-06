Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $38.07 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $38,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,752,000.

VNQ traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.10. 8,877,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

