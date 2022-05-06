Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.68 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.94. 1,856,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,359,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

