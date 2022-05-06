Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $24.82 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,957,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

NYSE UNH traded down $12.90 on Thursday, hitting $494.72. 3,359,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.81 and its 200 day moving average is $482.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $464.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

