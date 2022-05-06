Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $14.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $15.29 on Thursday, reaching $415.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,435,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,273. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.56 and its 200-day moving average is $452.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

