Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $12.80 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $7.18 on Thursday, hitting $166.69. 1,599,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

