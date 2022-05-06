Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.71. The company had a trading volume of 290,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average is $231.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.54 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

