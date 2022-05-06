Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 132 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 272,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,033. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.