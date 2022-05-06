Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 557 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.92. 54,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

