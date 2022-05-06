Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,935 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of V stock traded down $9.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,713,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.35. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

