Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,246 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,703,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $5.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.00. 1,739,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.56. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.