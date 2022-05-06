Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-$10.09 EPS.

VAC traded down $7.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.26. 439,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 227.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

