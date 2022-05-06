Marchex (MCHX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

4/27/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marchex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

MCHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 26,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

