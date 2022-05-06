Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.02. 3,785,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.