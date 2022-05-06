Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.