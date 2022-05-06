Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRVF opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.07. Legrand has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legrand will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legrand (LGRVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.