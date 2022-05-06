Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 94,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.
About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.