Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

