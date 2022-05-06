Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.62) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($3.91) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 355 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 350.60 ($4.38).

LON KGF opened at GBX 238.10 ($2.97) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 237.70 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($4.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($682,073.70).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

