Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Kellogg stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. 180,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,721. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

