JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

